Fall HomExpo 2017

The 11th annual Fall HomExpo is running this weekend at the Sportsplex.
Go ahead and take a quick virtual walkthrough and see some of the goods and services on offer at this year’s event.
Annual building, renovation and decor show has much to see
The 11th annual Fall HomExpo is running this weekend at the Sportsplex.
Go ahead and take a quick virtual walkthrough and see some of the goods and services on offer at this year’s event.
Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer
Sooke resident Jordan Cote calmly asks the four-legged family to leave because he has to get to work
Vancouver tied the score 3-3 in the third period with a goal from Chris Tanev
Hard Powders with Liam Neeson, Netflix original Riverdale and DeadPool have all filmed in B.C.