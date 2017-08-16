Explore Paradise Meadows and support Strathcona Park

A group participates in a mushroom hike in Strathcona Park. The Strathcona Wilderness Institute is once again hosting its fundraiser field trips through the park which will include basic instruction on mushroom identification.

The Strathcona Wilderness Institute is once again hosting its annual fundraising “Nature Camp”, being held this year at Paradise Meadows/Vancouver Island Mountain Sports Centre Sept. 12 to 15.

This retreat event features two full-day field trips (on the Wednesday and Thursday) and three evening presentations, plus the possibility of additional half day walks from the Paradise Meadows Trailhead on the Tuesday and Thursday.

Full day field trips will visit a) Croteau Lake and b) McKenzie Lakes and Meadows. The pace will be slow, stopping to observe plant and animal life en route.

On the field trips there will be instruction in Basic Mushroom Identification. Evening Presentations include the History of the Park and Strathcona Wilderness Institute (Marlene and Steve Smith), First Nations Foodways (Sharon Niscak) Subalpine Ecology (Loys Maingon) and the Vancouver Island Marmot ( Adam Taylor/ Cheney Jackson).

The Strathcona Wilderness Institute is a non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire awareness, appreciation and stewardship of the natural world through education and participation. The Institute works through a cooperative agreement with BC Parks at two locations in Strathcona Park – the Wilderness Centre at Paradise Meadows and the Buttle Lake Information Hut – offering a range of programs and publications for visitors to the park.

All activities are conducted by volunteers, with some help from students employed through the Canada Summer Jobs for Students programe, so this Nature Camp is intended as a fundraiser to support the Strathcona Wilderness Institute’s programs and the operation of the Strathcona Park Wilderness Centre.

The registration form is downloadable at the Strathcona Wilderness Institute’s website at: strathconapark.org/nature-camp-2017/

The deadline for registration is Aug. 28. For more information, contact Alison at strathconawilderness@gmail.com or 250-331-0143.