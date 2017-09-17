Campbell River youngster gets a firsthand taste of Search and Rescue volunteering

From left: Campbell River Search and Rescue volunteer Dylan Baker strapped Edwin Clements into a stretcher with the help of Edwin’s dad Chris at the Campbell River Volunteer Fair at the Community Centre on Saturday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Edwin Clements got a firsthand look at life as a Campbell River Search and Rescue volunteer – he served as a “victim” and got strapped in a stretcher.

But the youngster was all smiles after he visited the CRSAR table at the Campbell River Volunteer Fair yesterday. He may be too young to volunteer right now but the grin on his face makes you think CRSAR may have planted the seeds of a future volunteer for the local agency.

And that was the theme of the annual Volunteer Fair as the Community Centre gym was filled with groups that rely on volunteers from the Girl Guides to Greenways Land Trust to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. People were signing up and committing themselves to helping these organizations help the community.

