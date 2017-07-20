Campbell River workshop creates a new crop of wetland keepers

Last weekend’s Wetlandkeeper Workshop with Michele Jones, R.P. Bio., from Mimulus Biological Consultants was a great success.
Thirteen participants learned all about wetland conservation over the 2.5 day workshop organized by Greenways Land Trust and the BC Wildlife Federation that was open to the public and free of charge.
Wetlands need protection and the workshop is a starting point for future wetlandkeepers.
According to BC’s Ministry of Environment, “Wetlands are one of the most important life support systems on Earth. Currently comprising about 5.6 per cent or 5.28 million hectares of British Columbia, they provide critical habitat for fish, birds, and other wildlife. There is a growing concern over the escalating rate of wetland losses in British Columbia. In the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island, it is estimated that 50 per cent to 70 per cent of the original wetland habitat has disappeared.”