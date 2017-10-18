Campbell River Sea Cadets headed to training deployment

Sea cadets Emily Castro, Chemainus Murphy and Bailey Cook are participating in a seven day training deployment on the Ocra Class Patrol Class Training.

Three senior cadets from Campbell River’s 54 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps (RCSCC) Admiral DeWolf are about to embark on a seven-day training deployment.

PO1 Emily Castro, Po1 Chemainus Murphy and PO1 Bailey Cook will be with other cadets from across Canada learning about ship board life on the Orca Class Patrol Class Training (PCT’s).

Commanding Officer, Lt(N) Dan Richard states deployments are a great opportunity for cadets to put the skills learned in the program to practical use.

The cadets will be doing navigation, seamanship, watch keeping and all of the duties required when a ship is at sea.

The Canadian Cadet Organizations goal is to teach young people to be good citizens, to promote physical fitness, and to make them aware of the activities of the Canadian Forces.

Cadets does not recruit for the Forces, but provides a structured environment similar to the Forces.

Cadets is a federally sponsored youth group, open to all Canadian youth.

Cadets are not part of the Forces, but their local adult leadership are members of the Cadet Instructor Cadre, part of Canada’s Reserve Force.

They are trained in youth development skills.