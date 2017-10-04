Campbell River museum offers memoir-writing workshop

Jeanette Taylor will be instructing a writing workshop at the Museum at Campbell River starting Oct. 15.

Writing a memoir, family history, biography or fiction requires story crafting, editing savvy, and planning structures.

The Museum at Campbell River once again offers a five-session creative writing workshop to inspire and motivate aspiring writers Oct. 15 through Dec. 10.

Instructor Jeanette Taylor enjoys working with people of diverse skill levels and intentions. She has four non-fiction books in print, including River City, A History of Campbell River and the Discovery Islands and Tidal Passages, a History of the Discovery Islands. Taylor was a recent judge for a Federation of BC Writers’ competition. Her current projects are a biography of a Vancouver Island settler and a novel for young adults.

Taylor believes learning to write both fiction and nonfiction requires an understanding of the craft and great storytelling.

“Whether you’re writing for family or hope to publish a novel, it’s all about presenting a memorable tale and characters who grab the reader’s imagination,” says Taylor.

She takes participants through all the phases of a project, from research and creative writing tips to thoughts about publication. While the class is geared to those new to creative writing, it’s also applicable to experienced scribes who want to get recharged for the winter ahead.

Registrants should have a subject in mind, with the basic research done, as fodder for class exercises. The bi-monthly format allows time for writing between classes, leading toward peer and instructor review of a segment of a chapter or short story produced during this workshop.

A comprehensive binder of articles and exercises is included in the fee of $165. To register call the Museum at Campbell River at 250-287-3103. Spots are limited, to allow for an interactive class, so register soon. For more info call Jeanette Taylor at 250-285-3651.