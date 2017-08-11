Campbell River Dog Fancier Society hosts annual Dog Show

The Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society held their annual Dog Show over the weekend.
@CRmirror_JDoll
jocelyn.doll@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
The Campbell River Dog Fanciers Society held their annual Dog Show over the weekend.
@CRmirror_JDoll
jocelyn.doll@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Police converged on the Campbell River property early Thursday morning, looking for clues in 2016 homicide.
The wildfire has been classified as a rank three, which means “not under control”
Ship was prepared for action at Ocean Pacific Marine in Campbell River
Attorney General David Eby, Environment Minister George Heyman outline government’s next steps
Strathcona Regional District’s emergency team has helped 25 wildfire evacuees