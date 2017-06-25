A show of pride in Campbell River

Kristen Douglas/Campbell River Mirror From left, Valynne Vile, Rose Butch and Celestial Seasons wowed the audience during their Queens and Things Show they brought to the Tidemark Theatre stage Saturday night as art of the Campbell River Pride Party.

Queens and Things, which featured drag talent from Vancouver, wrapped up Campbell River’s Pride Festival festivities on Saturday.

The show, featuring Valynne Vile, Celestial Seasons, aka Miss Gay Vancouver 2010, and host Rose Butch – a non-binary drag thing – wowed the audience at the Tidemark Theatre Saturday night with a variety of upbeat, toe tappin’ songs and dances.

The drag show wrapped up with a dance party in the lobby of the Tidemark and capped off a successful Pride Day which began with activities and vendors in Spirit Square.