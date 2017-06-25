A show of pride in Campbell River

Queens and Things, which featured drag talent from Vancouver, wrapped up Campbell River’s Pride Festival festivities on Saturday.
The show, featuring Valynne Vile, Celestial Seasons, aka Miss Gay Vancouver 2010, and host Rose Butch – a non-binary drag thing – wowed the audience at the Tidemark Theatre Saturday night with a variety of upbeat, toe tappin’ songs and dances.
The drag show wrapped up with a dance party in the lobby of the Tidemark and capped off a successful Pride Day which began with activities and vendors in Spirit Square.