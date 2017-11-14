A collection of former Campbell River columnist’s writings published

Former environmental columnist Ray Grigg’s writings have been published in a three-volume set.

Ray Grigg, author of numerous internationally sold books on Eastern philosophy, and an environmental columnist who wrote a weekly Shades of Green article in Campbell River and Courtenay newspapers for many years – including the Campbell River Mirror, Campbell River Courier-Islander and the former North Island Weekender, has just published a three-volume collection of the most important and durable of these pieces.

Each volume of The EcoTrilogy is comprised of 64 essays selected from over 750 that appeared in newspapers, magazines and online between 2000 and 2016. All selections have been updated, expanded, deepened and footnoted to befit their new incarnation in book form.

The total of 192 chosen columns invited additional attention and thought because they seemed relevant beyond the occasion of their writing. When read in their entirety, they are a comprehensive and realistic analysis of our present environmental situation.

Individually, they fit into three loose categories: philosophical, psychological and biophysical, becoming, respectively, the volumes of The EcoTrilogy series: Ecologos, Ecopathy and Ecocide.

Ecologos explores the pervasive cultural values underlying our individual and collective behaviour, those powerfully motivating forces—often functioning below our immediate awareness—that comprise the essential milieu in which we feel, think and act.

Ecopathy is a survey of this behaviour from a closer perspective, documenting the ways in which we frequently subvert our best interests buy inflicting egregious damage on our planet’s ecosystems.

And Ecocide provides specific examples of the inevitable consequences when our culture expresses these destructive philosophical and psychological attributes.

Individual copies or the complete set of The EcoTrilogy will be available at local bookstores, or can be ordered by going to www.raygrigg.com.

