23rd annual Great Pumpkin Contest in Campbell River sees 521 lbs pumpkin

Campbell Riverites hauled their biggest pumpkins in for the 23rd annual Great Pumpkin Contest at the Campbell River Garden Centre over the weekend.

Joe Hanrahan won the prize for the largest pumpkin. It weighed in at 521 lbs. Rick Raps placed second with a 198 lbs pumpkin and Andrew Emery had the third largest pumpkin of the bunch at 128 lbs.

There was also a contest for the kids. Charlie Darcy had the biggest pumpkin at 97 lbs, Jack Darcy had an 84 lbs pumpkin and Hana Sharpe had a 5.5 lbs pumpkin.

The bonus award for Cutest Pumpkin went to Abigail and Nora James for their o.5 lbs pumpkin.

