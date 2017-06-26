Please do right for once Christy Clark

Give us a break Ms. Clark.

How are we supposed to believe you are not disingenuous? You suddenly claim to care about the less fortunate by “promising” to provide childcare for families with less than $60,000 annual income and to increase welfare rates after years of unjustifiable neglect. Now you expect us to believe your government cares after so many young people in “your” care have died while their supposed guardians are grossly overpaid.

Now you care about our cash-starved public education system after frivolously wasting dollars on appeals eventually to Canada’s supreme Court for Charter Rights violations of free collective bargaining rights, dollars that should have gone to our children’s education. Now while your grease-the-wheels, cash-for-access-fundraising juggernaut rolls along, you claim you will stop this travesty of democracy if we trust you one more time. A liar is a liar is a liar. Have a wee speck of class for once in your shady political career? Step back and let some people with social consciousness and social conscience give it a go.

Please do “right” for once .

Ed Ivanisko