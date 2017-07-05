It’s tax time again in Campbell River.

Property taxes keep going up year after year. To the tune o fanywhere bewteeen 2.5 and 3.75 per cent. Every year. The national inflation rate is less than 1.5 per cent per year.

Reall estate prices in Campbell River have gone up a minimum of 15 per cent in the last two years, which means they will be getting more in taxes as a result.

Not to mention the town is booming right now with lots of houses and apartments, as a result, they are collecting more tax money. In particular, building permit cost is ridiculous.

This is how currupt the system is: anyone that owns a vacant lot has to pay for water, sewer, garbage pick up and school taxes. Even though those services are not being used.

The developer on these lots has paid city hall big dollars to get the services roughed in.

Unfortunately, this affects everyone, whether you own real estate or not. Renters in particular – why do you think your rent goes up every eyar? Becuase the landlord’s taxes go up and he has to recover that money.

Because of this, the ones who will be the hardest hit are the low income people who are renting. Property taxes in Campbell River is the highest on the Island.

In closing, I will say these clowns in city hall know nothing on how to run a business.

Ronald Williamson

Campbell River