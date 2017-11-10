Yellow Fall Fiddle Family Contra Dance at the Merville Hall

Fall and fiddle seem to go together in the central Island.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Fiddlejam Funtime Fiddlers rosin up their bows, put on their spats and top hats, and play for your dancing pleasure at the Big Yellow Merville Hall. Mon Dieu, it is cold outside, but it will be warm and toasty as a pepper sprout inside as the crowd of jubilant dancers prance about the hardwood floor to the beat of the stage full of musicians plucking out the tunes.

Caller June Cannon will keep everyone stepping lively as she maps out the moves for the dancers to follow. The hall, as usual, will be a happy place and the theme will be Big Yellow reflecting those fall colours outside.

You are a beginner? Well, there is a quick Contra Dance workshop right before the dance. From 7:15 to 7:29, Cannon will introduce the dancers to new moves as well as teach the basic moves.

At 7:30 p.m., on the nose, the fiddlers start and the dancing begins. Families and single dancers are very welcome. Singles can pair up with anyone during the Contras and the Contra sets last about 15 to 20 minutes. There’ll also be some polkas, two steps, waltzes, etc. There is a dance for every hayseed at this hoedown!

The hall is freshly painted and cozy, the canteen tasty, the crowd is friendly and everyone is welcome. So Saturday, Nov. 18, aim your chariot for the Big Yellow Merville Dance Hall, right on the Old Island Highway, between Campbell River and Courtenay. Doors open at 7 p.m., dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10/adults, $5/youth and you can come as a family for $22. FMI 339-4249.