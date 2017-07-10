Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend a success

Spirit Square saw hundreds of people attend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night for the Campbell River Mirror’s annual Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend.

Deb Rhymer Band played Thursday night. Athletes from Special Olympics were on hand to collect donations.

Coco Jafro played Friday night and while the dance floor was rocking the Campbell River Syrian Refugee Support Committee accepted donations.

The Harpdog Brown Travelin’ Blues show played Saturday evening and donations went to the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Deb Rhymer Band played the first evening for the annual Jazz and Blues festival in Spirit Square