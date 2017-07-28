Chalkfest returns to Campbell River next week

Shoppers Row will again be filled with colourful chalk art as part of weekly summer event series

The streets of Shoppers Row will once again be filled with colourful chalk art created by the public at next week’s Chalkfest event, part of the CR Live Streets series, running Wednesdays through Aug. 16.

Chalkfest is returning to Shoppers Row on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Last year 87 entries produced some amazing artwork. and this year is sure to impress, as well.

“The City of Campbell River is pleased to have Chalkfest return – the second of four CR Live Streets events taking place downtown this summer,” says Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams. “Come downtown and join in the fun on this free, family-friendly evening on August 2. Chalk is supplied, two professional chalk artists will be onsite to keep budding artists engaged, and prizes can be won.”

There are prizes for adult, group, family, youth (12 – 18) and child (under 12). Chalking time is 5:30 – 7 p.m. Judging will take place from 7 – 7:30 p.m. and the awards will be given out at 7:30 p.m. Entry forms are available at campbellriver.ca/crlivestreets but particiapnts are also welcome to register at the event itself.

Professional chalk artists Breanna Podasly and Heather Hughson will also be on site.

The Recreation and Culture youth department will also be hosting free activities for children in the Tidemark courtyard from 5:30 – 7:30 pm. Background music and food vendors will add to the festivities.

Show on the Row – the outdoor movie night – follows Chalkfest the following week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy a free screening of The LEGO Batman Movie right downtown.

The final CR Live Streets event takes place the following Wednesday (Aug. 16). The Street Market is a popular event where local artisans show and sell their work and features live music performed by Brodie Dawson and Luke Blu Guthrie, as well as market vendors and food carts.

For more information check out @Campbellriverrec on Facebook or contact Linda Nagle by phone at 250-286-7805 or by email at linda.nagle@campbellriver.ca