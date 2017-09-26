Campbell River Art Gallery offers fall workshops

Autumn is the perfect time to learn something new at the Campbell River Art Gallery!

On Tuesday afternoons, from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7, artist Mary Deveau will present an Abstract Painting Class. Deveau said the focus of the class is on process and allowing participants to experiment and play with paint and tools. Discover the freedom of painting loosely – the only boundaries are the edge of your canvas. Classes run from 1-4 p.m. for four sessions. The cost for this class is $140, or $120 for Campbell River Art Gallery members, plus GST. All supplies are included, but students must bring their own canvas.

Renowned watercolourist Caren Heine will present a Beginner Watercolours course at the Gallery on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 18 to Nov. 8. The class is for people who have not tried watercolours before, or for those who want to refine their skills. Heine has 40 years of watercolour painting and teaching experience and will guide the class through the intricacies of paint mixing and colour as well as how to use a variety of brushes to achieve washes, drawing and layering. The cost for this course is $140 or $120 for Gallery members, plus GST. Students will be responsible for providing their own supplies.

Heine is also offering an Advanced Watercolour course on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. from Nov. 15 to Dec. 6 for students who would like to explore this art form further. The cost is $140 or $120 for Gallery members. Students provide their own supplies for this course.

The Gallery is also pleased to once again offer Life Drawing, hosted by Glen Chambers. The sessions will run on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. from Oct. 24 to Nov. 28. Life Drawing sessions are open to those who wish to practice drawing the human figure in a group setting. There is no instruction, just the opportunity to draw a live model in a variety of poses in the company of other artists. Everyone, at any level or skill, is welcome. Easels and tables are provided, but bring your choice of drawing or painting materials and the Gallery will provide the model. Poses will be timed, beginning with a few short warm-ups, and then transitioning to longer poses. You can register and pay for all six sessions prior to the start date, for $65, or pay a drop-in rate of $12.50 per session.