Call for Island artists to show at Comox airport

Campbell River artist Heather Hughson was selected to display her work, Another View of Myra Falls, during last year’s Arts and Culture Program at YQQ call for submissions. This year’s call is open and accepting applications now.

The Comox Valley Airport Commission and Comox Arts Council are seeking submissions for the 2017 Art and Culture Program at the Comox Valley Airport. This year’s exhibition, entitled Spirit of Vancouver Island, will run for six months from November 2017 to May 2018.

“We live in one of the most alluring places in the world and we are challenging artists to capture the spirit of Vancouver Island,” says Dallas Stevenson, executive director of the Comox Valley Community Arts Council. “Each year we see so many amazing entries and anticipate an excellent response to this year’s theme.”

In this call for submission, the airport is seeking two- and three-dimensional art pieces that highlight the region’s landscape, environment, people, places, activities, or the artist’s own unique interpretation of the essence of Vancouver Island. Art submissions may be in the form of paintings, original prints, photography, mixed media, textiles and/or sculpture. Artists are asked to include a short description of how their piece characterizes the spirit of Vancouver Island.

Artists living in the northern Vancouver Island area are encouraged to submit their work for consideration. Eligible artists may reside as far south as Parksville, Port Alberni and Ucluelet and as far east as Powell River – including Texada, Denman, Hornby, Quadra, Cortes, Alert Bay and Sointula.

“YQQ is an ideal location to host a public art exhibit featuring the work of local artists,” says Fred Bigelow, CEO at the Comox Valley Airport. “We want to create a ‘sense of place’ for anyone passing through our terminal. Having a local artwork exhibit helps us achieve that goal.”

Entries will be accepted until August 31 and can be made online at comoxvalleyarts.com. Applicants are encouraged to review the guidelines carefully before making a submission.