Banff Mountain Film Festival visit to Campbell River extended to two nights

Appearing in the Banff Mountain Film Festival screening at the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 29 and 30 is The Frozen Road fromd director and producer Ben Page. Photo from the Fozen Road by Ben Page

The early chill of winter marks a change of season and the perfect time for both the active and armchair adventurers to reflect on the past season and look forward to the new one ahead.

There’s no better way to celebrate the spirit of adventure than enjoying the annual visit of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour which comes to Campbell River and Quadra Island later this month.

The festival has just wrapped up in Banff with awards given for the best books and films showcasing mountain sports, culture and environment from around the world.

As the local screenings of the film festival takes place so close to the main event in Banff, the list of films to be shown locally ends up being announced close to the actual day of the shows. Amongst the films confirmed for this year’s tour are the prize winning films:

Intersection: Micayla Gatto by director and producer Lacy Kemp which took home the Best Film: Mountain Sports.

Imagination: Tom Wallisch by director David Mossop and producer Mitchell Scott which won the Best Film: Snow Sports.

A Special Jury Mention went to The Frozen Road from director and producer Ben Page. Page sought an adventure of perfect solitude in the Canadian Arctic. Yet, as he came to realize, the harsh truths of travelling in such a formidable environment were a long way from the romanticisms of a Jack London book.

“[Frozen Road is one of] these smaller budget films that we would like to recognise with a special jury mention. On many occasions, the best scenes in adventure films are captured when things are going wrong, when times are tough. And so if you are self-shooting, particularly on a solo trip, it requires a huge amount of discipline and dedication to stop having your epic for a moment, get the camera out and then document the very epic you are having. To do that in a blizzard at minus 30 degrees Celsius is particularly impressive,” said Paul Diffley, jury member.

This year for the first time in its 20-year run in Campbell River, the Banff Mountain Film Festival will play over two nights at the Tidemark Theatre, on Wednesday and Thursday Nov. 29-30 along with a third, nearby show on Quadra Island on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The plan is to screen two entirely different programs at the Tidemark which, along with a discounted price for both nights, will create a perfect opportunity to really soak in a dose of quality mountain adventure. If the tour film selection allows, then the Quadra Island show will aim to differ as well but until the entire film lineup is available, that’s hard to predict.

Tickets are now on sale for all three shows from the Tidemark Theatre box office at www.tidemarktheatre.com or 250-287-7465 between 12-4 p.m.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Student/Senior, $18 Child 10 and under. For both nights: $50 Adult Package, $40 Student/Senior Package, $26 Child 10 and under (includes GST, +applicable fees)

For up to date information on the film lineup as it becomes available visit www.wildisle.ca

Don’t miss this incredible celebration of mountain life!