Apply by Oct. 27 to participate in annual Artisan Market at Campbell River Art Gallery

The annual Christmas artisan market returns to the Campbell River Art Gallery next month. The gallery is looking for artisans who would like to have their work displayed at the market.

Attention artisans: Autumn is here and the days are getting shorter – it’s time to apply to take part in the Campbell River Art Gallery’s Annual Artisan Market.

The gallery is seeking artisans who would like to have their work for sale in the annual market, taking place this year from Nov. 18 to Dec. 24. During the market, the gallery’s entire exhibition space will be transformed into a festive boutique, featuring unique handmade crafts and art created by regional artists and artisans. Everything from pottery to textiles to woodwork, and fine jewelry is featured. The pieces sell on a consignment basis and the Artisan Market, sponsored by Chan, Nowosad Boates, Professional Chartered Accountants, is a major fundraiser for gallery exhibitions and programs. All displays, inventory control, sales and promotion are taken care of by gallery staff and volunteers, in order to provide an uncomplicated, easy opportunity for artisans to sell their work. Artist demonstrations, which are an excellent way to promote an artisan’s work, are also scheduled for those who would like to demonstrate their craft.

Entry into the market is juried and entry forms are available at the gallery, which is open Tuesday to Saturday from 12 – 5 p.m. The deadline for submission is Oct. 27. Phone 250-287-2261 or email admin@crartgallery.ca for more information.