A laugh till you cry production coming to Campbell River’s Rivercity Theatre

The cast of Rivercity Player’s production of Self Help are bringing to life a comical look at the shenanigans of two washed up actors who live, where else, but Flin Flon, Manitoba.

As Oct. 25 ticks closer and closer, Rivercity Players are working to put the finishing touches on the set, the costumes and the choreography. It is coming together to make this raucous event one everyone needs to see.

Do you like to laugh? They got you covered.

Do you wonder what life as a washed up actor would be like? Look no further.

Do you need some motivation and direction to get your life back on track? This just might be the perfect example of what can happen when things go wrong, a ‘what not to do’ if you will.

The cast, who you will recognize from Rivercity past performances, are putting their best foot forward.

Parents be warned, there is some adult content.

Self Help performances are at the Rivercity Stage (1080 Hemlock St.) on Oct. 25-28, at 7 p.m., with a matinee at 2 p.m. Oct. 29, and Nov. 1-4 with a matinee show also on the 4th. Tickets are on sale at the Tidemark Theatre, Impressions Art Gallery, and CR Laundromat.