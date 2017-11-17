Rotary completes new electric scooter shed

The need for a new scooter shed came to the Rotary Club of Campbell River a couple of years ago as a request for $50,000 to build a much needed electric scooter storage building.

The need was clear, at 931 – 13th Avenue there were scooters stored in hallways and on patios around the seniors complex The Projects Committee thought the project was a good one, but the cost was too high to qualify as anything but a major project and the club was working on the suspension bridge at the time and could not start another major project.

The discussion turned to whether Rotary could do the project as a hands-on project for much less money. Estimates of materials only came in at about $12,000.

Board and Club approval was granted for the hands on project for $15,000. Ken Whittington lead the project and after getting design and engineering completed by Rotarians, he received a building permit.

Several trees were removed and the site excavated for concrete. At this point, John Perkins Housing Society had a contractor (Ashdown Construction) begin a exterior renovation of the seniors building and we were asked to stop work on the scooter building until the contractor was finished on the site. This caused a one year delay in our working on the scooter building.

Once the site was clear for us to return, Ashdown Construction poured the concrete floor of the new building for Rotary, and Rotarians began building the building. Ken and Graham Stewart shared the responsibilities for organizing work parties and arranging supplies etc.

The building was completed mostly by July of this year. Through the summer, interior finishing, painting, electrical and overhead door installation was completed.Our Club received a District grant for $3,500 US$ at the beginning of the project. With the delays of the exterior renovation and Ashdown construction that grant was not used.

The Club re-applied and received a second grant opportunity that was successful used to offset costs of the project.

Sponsors and Donors:

Pioneer Home Hardware

Uplands Contracting Ltd.

McElhanney Consulting Services Ltd.

Guillevin International

United Rentals

LeeMac Electric Ltd.

Budget Tree Services

Oyster River Tractor

Ashdown Construction

Comox Valley Garage Doors

The building is constructed to provide storage with electric for 15 electric scooters. access is by an automatic overhead door and a man door. The building has a metal sloped roof and vinyl sliding.