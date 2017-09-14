North Island Co-op hosting a Tour de Rock fundraiser

North Island Co-op was the first Co-op on Vancouver Island to participate, 17 years ago in The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock.

This year, they are continuing the tradition on Saturday, Sept. 23 with a fundraiser.

The entourage may be stopping at the North Island Co-op en-route if they are scheduled to be going by that day. North Island Co-op will be holding a barbecue and carwash, by donation, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with all the proceeds being donated to the Tour. Come down for a tasty hamburger and a car wash, and show your support for this cause.

All of us have been touched by cancer in some way and North Island Co-op is giving all funds raised to this most worthy cause.

They will also have the Mustang club, namely, The River City Stangs, and some cars from The Vintage Car Club at the event and also Austin Hack who is bringing his race car.