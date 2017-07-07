First Nations musicians to play Spirit Square during the Elders Gathering

Larry Hanson and Darren Blaney, counselor of Homalco Band, are Honouring the Elders next Wednesday in Spirit Square.

Hanson and his brother ErvIn will be playing oldies like Elvis from the 50s, Waylon from the 60s and CCR from the 70s.

They will be accompanied by Robbie Pielle from the Klahoose Band on drums and Ray Gonazales from the California Rez on saxophone.

Other First Nation musicians include Todd Smith and Gregg Wells from the Bentwood Boys.

Other entertainers include Glida and Jade Morgan from Vancouver with Cindy Pallen from Sliammon and the Homalco Drummers.

This event is to welcome and honour all the visiting Elder’s from all over British Columbia who are coming to Campbell River for the Elders Gathering.