Campbell River museum’s new Living History documentary features local carvers

The new film, Learning from a Master; the Legacy of Sam Henderson, includes footage of the blessing and dedication of the new totem pole on the Museum at Campbell River grounds.

The Museum at Campbell River, in partnership with the Campbell River Festival of Film, presents a showing of the latest addition to the Museum’s “Living History” documentary film series, Learning from the Master; The Legacy of Sam Henderson.

In an understated shed on Campbell River’s waterfront, a family tradition of carving is being passed from one generation to another. Kwakwaka’wakw master carver, Sam Henderson carved the Kwakiutl Bear Pole in 1966 as part of the B.C. Centennial Route of the Totems. The pole stood in Campbell River for over 50 years. Gradually the forces of time and the weathering effects of the elements caused it to decay beyond repair.

This documentary follows his son, Bill Henderson, and grandson, Junior Henderson, as they create a new replacement pole for the grounds of the Museum at Campbell River.

From the ceremonial burning of the old pole, to the blessing of the new pole, hear directly from the next generations of carvers about family, tradition, and the art of “making wood speak.”

The film will be shown on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre. After the film, the carvers will be on hand to answer questions.

Tickets are $8 and are available through the Tidemark Theatre box office, tidemarktheatre.com, or by calling 250-287-PINK. For more information contact the Museum at Campbell River at 250-287-3103 or www.crmuseum.ca.