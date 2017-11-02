The new film, Learning from a Master; the Legacy of Sam Henderson, includes footage of the blessing and dedication of the new totem pole on the Museum at Campbell River grounds.

Campbell River museum’s new Living History documentary features local carvers

The Museum at Campbell River, in partnership with the Campbell River Festival of Film, presents a showing of the latest addition to the Museum’s “Living History” documentary film series, Learning from the Master; The Legacy of Sam Henderson.

In an understated shed on Campbell River’s waterfront, a family tradition of carving is being passed from one generation to another. Kwakwaka’wakw master carver, Sam Henderson carved the Kwakiutl Bear Pole in 1966 as part of the B.C. Centennial Route of the Totems. The pole stood in Campbell River for over 50 years. Gradually the forces of time and the weathering effects of the elements caused it to decay beyond repair.

This documentary follows his son, Bill Henderson, and grandson, Junior Henderson, as they create a new replacement pole for the grounds of the Museum at Campbell River.

From the ceremonial burning of the old pole, to the blessing of the new pole, hear directly from the next generations of carvers about family, tradition, and the art of “making wood speak.”

The film will be shown on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Tidemark Theatre. After the film, the carvers will be on hand to answer questions.

Tickets are $8 and are available through the Tidemark Theatre box office, tidemarktheatre.com, or by calling 250-287-PINK. For more information contact the Museum at Campbell River at 250-287-3103 or www.crmuseum.ca.

Previous story
VIDEO: Our best photographs from October

Just Posted

No Stone Left Alone passes respect down through the generations

Ripple Rock students place poppies at grave markers of those who served

Ten organizations come together to clean-up the shoreline and protect the environment

Over 600 cubic yards of debris have been removed from Frederick Arm,… Continue reading

Equipment issue requires partial shutdown of Campbell River’s John Hart generating station

A problem with one of the five remaining generating units at John… Continue reading

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

Piecing together comfort at the Quadra Quilters’ Marathon

Over the years the Quadra Quilter’s Guild has received many heartfelt thank… Continue reading

Mirror Morning Nov. 2, 2017

The weather has turned autumny, great event at cemetery and the Storm’s important upcoming weekend

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

VIDEO: Do you know what Vancouver looked like in 1966?

Take a trip back in time with this video pieced together from photos taken more than 50 years ago.

Movie about murdered B.C. teen Maple Batalia debuts this month

Documentary film at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Our best photographs from October

    Vancouver Island’s best news photographs from our journalists and our readers

  • Campbell River museum’s new Living History documentary features local carvers

    The Museum at Campbell River, in partnership with the Campbell River Festival…