CN Rail is hiring hundreds of new employees in Western Canada. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

CN Rail is on a hiring spree and plans to hire 600 employees in Western Canada.

The largest railway company in Canada has seen growth in its business with more demand in coal, Canadian grain, containers and frac sand.

“We are looking to hire approximately 385 conductors alone in the west for the first quarter in 2018. This includes approximately 100 positions in B.C. and 100 in Alberta. The majority of our roles will be located in Smithers, Prince George and Kamloops in B.C. In Alberta, the focus is on Edmonton and Jasper,” said Kate Fenske, media relations for CN in an email.

In northern B.C., there are other positions available in Prince Rupert, such as assistant train crew supervisor and car mechanic.

Adding hundreds of jobs reflects positive growth for CN after the Montreal-based railway company experienced more than a year of declining volumes starting in 2015. During the downturn more than 1,000 CN employees were laid off. But by the end of last year, business picked up, and by the first half of 2017, CN reported double-digit growth.

READ MORE: FINDING BALANCE IN THE CONTAINER BUSINESS

“Hundreds have come back, but as the economy improved and time went by, many found other opportunities and did not return,” Fenske said.

By the end of this year, CN will have hired 3,500 employees across its rail network with a focus on Western Canada. The company is hiring for a wide range of positions, including train crews, heavy duty mechanics, track maintainers and electricians.

In the fourth quarter, more than 250 conductors will be hired with another 400 by the first quarter of 2018, Fenske said, adding that CN is increasing investments to infrastructure and equipment by $100 million.

“Beyond our people, we continue to invest in new capacity and equipment,” she said.

CN has been adding more dock rail track at DP World’s Fairview Container Terminal in Prince Rupert with the expansion of the terminal. CN’s executive vice-president and chief marketing officer Jean-Jacques Ruest, was at the Fairview terminal expansion ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 29 in Prince Rupert.

“We want to make Rupert a premium gateway for import and exports. It’s one of the few ports where 98 per cent leaves by rail and comes back by rail,” Ruest said in August.

READ MORE: FAIRVIEW PHASE 2 NORTH OPEN FOR BUSINESS

This year, the port has seen growth in the container business, revival of coal in B.C. and more investments with companies such as AltaGas building a propane export terminal on Ridley Island.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Energy issues face NDP leaders John Horgan, Jagmeet Singh

Just Posted

Plan for 3.5-acre site gets go-ahead from council

Waterfront Task Force proposal would see an 87,000 sq/ft multi-use facility and waterfront park area

Campbell River’s Quinsam Hotel demolished months after fire

The historic Quinsam Hotel was demolished today after the second floor was… Continue reading

Campbell River lags behind national average of immigrant population

Last year’s census found that 10 per cent of people living in… Continue reading

Abandoned car below vacant Campbell River motel catches fire

Police and firefighters attend an abandoned car fire approximately 2 a.m. on… Continue reading

Concern over creosote logs disposed of at Upland’s site west of Campbell River

A local environmental group is sounding alarm bells over the disposal of… Continue reading

Mirror Morning – Nov. 7

Good morning Campbell River. Here’s our daily news and weather briefing:Campbell River’s… Continue reading

Western Forest Products will no longer send logs by train

The company says it is closing the line for financial reasons and will now send logs by truck.

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh pushes Trudeau to decriminalize all drugs

NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

VIDEO: Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

Most Read

  • CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

    After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree