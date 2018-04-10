What do you think about the Big Rock Boat Ramp upgrade announcement?…

Just Posted

Big Rock Boat Ramp work will happen in two phases, beginning this summer

Phase 1 is the in-water work and should not affect highway traffic, the city says

Campbell River Storm to host 2019 Cyclone Taylor Cup

Now the goal is to host the tournament as the defending champions by winning in Richmond

Misty track creates intriguing effect at Campbell River motocross race

Round 1 of the Vancouver Island Motorcross series was held in Campbell… Continue reading

UPDATE: Fire contained to one room in home south of Campbell River

Oyster River and Campbell River firefighters responded to reports of a structure… Continue reading

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

B.C. premier denies crisis, says one investment doesn’t make an economy

Premier John Horgan showed no signs Monday of backing down on the battle over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

CP Explains: How bodies are identified by the authorities

The Canadian Press takes a look at how the identification process generally unfolds when someone is found dead

B.C. teen swimmer wins eighth medal at Commonwealth Games

Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck, of Kelowna B.C., wins her eighth medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Ongoing protests behind halting of Trans Mountain expansion: activists

Renters struggle to find homes as prices climb, availability declines

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says average rents nationally went up last year by 2.7 per cent to $947 per month.

Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Analyst says factors will include weather, visibility, speed and mechanical condition of vehicles

