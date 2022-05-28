B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

Western premiers call on Ottawa to come to the table to talk health-care dollars

Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility

Western Canada’s premiers say they want the federal government to come to the table to discuss more money for health care. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the process have been angering at times while British Columbia Premier John Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility.

J-pod’s newest member is a girl

Strathcona Dam. BC Hydro photo
Strathcona Dam project overcomes design obstacle

The property is slated to be subdivided and rezoned. Photo courtesy SRD
Rezoning application denial overturned by Strathcona Regional District

Volunteers Sue and Lance Bennett demonstrate bike maintenance during last year’s Go By Bike Week. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell Riverites invited to Go By Bike next week

Linda Nagle hands out some Go By Bike Week swag to Lindsay and Michael Ness, with their kids Oliver and Della during last spring’s Go By Bike Week event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Go By Bike Week bike swap event helps lower barrier to entry for bike commuting