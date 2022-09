VIDEO: Trudeau, Chrétien share memories of Queen Elizabeth II in London

Current and former prime ministers are part of official Canadian delegation to London

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits 10 Downing Street to meet with British Prime Minister Liz Truss in London on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Trudeau met with his British counterpart Sunday as world leaders converged on London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former prime minister Jean Chrétien share memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Both are part of the Canadian delegation that attended the monarch’s funeral in London Monday (Sept. 19).

-The Canadian Press

