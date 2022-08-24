Coquitlam’s Tractor Dance is an annual display where public works employees perform a “choreographed equipment ballet”. (City of Coquitlam photo)

Coquitlam’s Tractor Dance is an annual display where public works employees perform a “choreographed equipment ballet”. (City of Coquitlam photo)

VIDEO: Tractor drivers show off ballet skills with heavy equipment dance in Coquitlam

Public works staff operate tractors, excavators, push mowers and leaf blowers in choreographed dance

A crowd of eager onlookers gathered at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam today (Aug. 24) to watch the city’s annual Tractor Dance.

The City of Coquitlam’s Parks Recreation and Culture department has put on the event since 2016. In a unique display coordinated to music, public works employees operate tractors, excavators, push mowers and leaf blowers.

After the choreographed equipment ballet ended, community members had the chance to meet public works staff and see the dancing machinery up close.

Kathleen Reinheimer, Coquitlam’s manager of parks, said she was very happy with this year’s performance, especially considering most of the performers were new.

“It’s fantastic for staff morale and a minor way for them to give back to their community. Amazing to see the creativity from equipment operators and other folks who help take care of Coquitlam’s parks day to day.”

The idea came from Wendy Wiederick, park operations manager with Coquitlam. Prior to her career with the city, Wiederick worked as a synchronized swimming coach. She challenged the team to come up with an equivalent performance using tractors and staff have loved participating in the annual event.

Reinheimer said the event will happen again next year, noting that the Parks department plans to make it even bigger and better.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Canadian Medical Association’s first Indigenous leader takes helm

Just Posted

Stefanie Hendrickson is the coordinator for the Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Coming together to tackle homelessness could make Campbell River a ‘trailblazer’

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Google
Quadra Island man recognizes hoodie being worn by break and enter suspect

Quadra Islander Mark Doll is running to be the Strathcona Regional District director. Photo courtesy Mark Doll
Candidate for Strathcona Regional District Discovery Islands and Mainland Inlets director hopes to “put our hands back on the steering wheel”

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo supplied)
Provincial funds will help support unhoused people in Campbell River and the North Island

Pop-up banner image