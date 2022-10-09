A Thanksgiving turkey dinner is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

VIDEO: Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag this year

Homemade turkey dinner now more than $200 for a family of four

Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag this year as double-digit food inflation pushes up costs. The cost of a classic roast turkey dinner with all the fixings now comes in at a cost of $203.95 for a family of four.

-The Canadian Press

Canada

