Two suspects are caught on security footage vandalizing the 2010 Olympic Cauldron in Vancouver on Oct. 1. (Vancouver Police Department/screenshot)

VIDEO: Suspects smash Vancouver’s 2010 Olympic Cauldron

Damage estimated in the thousands, according to police

Two people were caught on camera in the early hours of Saturday (Oct. 1) morning causing significant damage to a Vancouver landmark.

The Vancouver Police Department released security footage Tuesday showing the two suspects smashing part of the 2010 Olympic Cauldron, a piece of public art that represents an Olympic torch.

Police say the two first show up on footage of Jack Poole Plaza, where the cauldron resides, at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. They briefly approach the base of the cauldron, then leave for about 30 minutes before returning again, according to VPD.

The video the department released publicly shows the next bit. One of the suspects approaches a corner of the cauldron with a tool and begins smashing it, while the second suspect appears to record it on a phone or camera. The two then flee the plaza together.

“These two will likely use the video for some sort of bragging rights, and when they do, we hope their friends will do the right thing and call police,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

He called the incident “maddening” and said the footage makes it obvious the vandalism was “planned and deliberate.” Police estimate damage to the cauldron to be in the thousands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-717-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Next story
VIDEO: Environment commissioner warns Canada failing to protect commercially valuable fish

Just Posted

Earthquake warning signs were installed in 2018 in various places downtown Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Earthquake ShakeOut event coming Oct. 20

(Langley Advance files)
COUNCIL: Group 2 candidates address homelessness downtown and associated inappropriate behaviour

New funding from the provincial and federal governments is intended to help Chilliwack's homeless population access services. (Black Press file photo)
COUNCIL: Group 1 candidates address homelessness downtown and associated inappropriate behaviour

Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Oct. 3. Photo courtesy Youtube
North Island-Powell River MP moves to help seniors at tax time

Pop-up banner image