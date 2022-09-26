Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda MacDougall comments on damage in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on Sunday September 25, 2022. A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant

VIDEO: Nova Scotians view damage, begin post-Fiona clean-up

Hundreds of people displaced by destructive tropical storm

In Nova Scotia, hundreds of people have been displaced by post-tropical storm Fiona. On Sunday (Sept. 26), residents of Cape Breton were beginning repairs and surveying the damage as politicians touched down to survey the devastation from the storm.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada

READ ALSO: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

READ ALSO: Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hurricaneNova ScotiaStorm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Military sounding alarm over recruiting problems as Canadians steer clear
Next story
Feds lift border vaccine requirements, mandatory masks on planes and trains

Just Posted

Bronwyn Kerr wears Janis Guthy’s Pink Explosion during a bonus performance at the 2019 Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Wearable Art Show returns with with extravagant flair

Potter Ellen Statz passes a cheque for $1,300 to Campbell River Hospice Society Volunteer and Event Coordinator Hannah DeVries at the Hospice Care Centre on Friday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Potter clears shelves to donate to Hospice

Council candidates (from left) Mike Davies, Colleen Evans, Tanille Johnston, Susan Sinnott and Sean Smythe prepare to debate the issues at the Tidemark Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 22. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
CITY COUNCIL: First of three city councillor candidate debates held

A Calgary man received a two-year ban from hunting in the province for using a B.C. resident licence to hunt. Photo Facebook/BCCOS
Calgary man receives two-year hunting ban, $2,875 fine for hunting with B.C. resident licence

Pop-up banner image