Premier-in-waiting David Eby speaks to the media during a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The B.C. NDP’s newly-minted leader is promising “significant action” to bolster the province’s affordable housing, health care system, public safety and the environment. David Eby officially became the party’s leader after a contentious few days that saw his only opponent, Anjali Appadurai, disqualified by the party executive.

-The Canadian Press

