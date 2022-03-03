A group of Canadian members of parliament gathered at the Centennial Flame in front of Parliament this week in honour of Ukraine. (MP Ed Fast Facebook photo)

A group of Canadian members of parliament gathered at the Centennial Flame in front of Parliament this week in honour of Ukraine. (MP Ed Fast Facebook photo)

VIDEO: B.C. MP condemns Putin’s actions, says hearts go out to Ukraine

Conservative posts video calling invasion of Ukraine ‘illegal and immoral’

Abbotsford MP Ed Fast has released a video condemning Russian Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

He has posted a brief video message on Feb. 28 to his social media channels, explaining that he and other members of parliament had just gathered at the Centennial Flame, which sits in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill.

He said the MPs spent some quiet moments at the monument “reflecting on what’s going on in Ukraine, and the illegal and immoral invasion of that country by a Russian dictactor, Vladimir Putin.”

He addressed his community and those with Ukrainian heritage in his riding.

“Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people, and I know there are many of you in Abbotsford that have Ukrainian roots and I know your thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine,” he said. “May God bless ukraine in this very difficult time.”

He also posted a photo of the group gathered at the monument, saying, “We can and should do more to help them. Slava Ukraini.”

READ MORE: Abbotsford woman worried about family members in Ukraine

READ MORE: Mennonites once again responding to conflict in Ukraine with support

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordNewsRussiaUkraine

 

A group of Canadian members of parliament gathered at the Centennial Flame in front of Parliament this week in honour of Ukraine. (MP Ed Fast Facebook photo)

A group of Canadian members of parliament gathered at the Centennial Flame in front of Parliament this week in honour of Ukraine. (MP Ed Fast Facebook photo)

Previous story
Mennonites once again responding to conflict in Ukraine with support

Just Posted

A sign advertising a rezoning application for a proposed housing residential development located south of Quinsam Road in Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Rezoning for Quinsam Road development approved by Campbell River city council

North Island-Powell River MP questioned Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser (pictured) about ‘extreme delays’ in processing visa and permanent resident applications. \THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Constituents ‘frustrated’ with immigration backlogs — MP Rachel Blaney

Campbell River fire crews attended three RV fires last month. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty / Campbell River Mirror
Crews respond to three RV fires in Campbell River in February

A temporary road will be constructed on an undeveloped road allowance (in red) between Twillingate Road and Nebraska Drive, to connect sections of Willow Creek Road, in an effort to relieve traffic congestion caused by Highway 19A. Map from OpenStreetMap.
Campbell River city council approves temporary road to alleviate traffic during sewer upgrades