A women waves a flag with a photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II as thousands of people mourn as pay their respects at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A women waves a flag with a photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II as thousands of people mourn as pay their respects at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

VIDEO: Canadians join mourners from around the world in remembering the Queen in London

Thousands gathered in front of Buckingham Palace

Canadians were among the thousands of people from around the world who gathered in front of Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II and catch a first glance of King Charles III. The Queen died at the age of 96.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: B.C. resident recalls meeting Queen, says photo is a ‘treasure’ of his life

READ ALSO: In Quebec, the Queen’s death raises questions about future of the monarchy in Canada

READ ALSO: ‘I cannot mourn’: Former colonies conflicted over the queen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

Just Posted

Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo
Five candidates vie for Campbell River mayoralty, 14 for councillor

Jody Wilson-Raybould has been named the 2022 recipient to the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement. Photo supplied
Jody Wilson-Raybould the latest inductee to the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement

The owner of Campbell River’s Comfort Inn and manger of its neighbour, the Berwick seniors complex, say unruly behaviour downtown is having significant impact ontheir businesses. Photo contributed
Unruly behaviour in downtown Campbell River has escalated to a different level: Mayor Andy Adams

Dave Harper is running for SD72 Board of School Trustees. Photo contributed
Dave Harper running for a seat on SD72 school board