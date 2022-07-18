A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers

Rising rent, teacher shortages piquing districts’ interest in workforce housing

A California school district opened 122 affordable apartments for its employees in one of the nation’s priciest housing markets. More districts could provide workforce housing to attract educators amid teacher shortages and rising rent.

-AP video by Terry Chea

WATCH ALSO: Thai elephant calf, mother rescued from deep pit

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingEducationHousingHousing crisisSchools

Previous story
VIDEO: 2022 winners declared at Parksville’s international sand sculpting event

Just Posted

Parker Bell (right) backchecking in a game against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Nov. 5, 2021. (Photos courtesy of the Tri-City Americans/ Scott Butner)
Campbell River’s Parker Bell selected by the Calgary Flames in the NHL Draft

The Campbell River Art Gallery is partnering with Highway 19 Concert Society to bring Harbour City Swing and the Mahogany Swing Band for a live swing dance event in Spirit Square this Thursday, July 21. Photo contributed
Swing into Summer at Spirit Square with the Campbell River Art Gallery’s Live Swing Dance Event

Beech Street in downtown Campbell River will receive upgrades of its above and below ground infrastructure and other features. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror.
Beech Street upgrades pushed back to spring 2023

The Strathcona Wilderness Institute will be hosting three TrailRider and Accessibility Days, one each month (July 24, Aug. 20 and Sept. 25). The TrailRider is a reclined wheelchair that is maneuvered by two volunteers (“Sherpas”) along the trails and boardwalks in the park. Photo contributed
TrailRiders and Accessibility Days open Strathcona Park up to everybody