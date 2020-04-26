QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

How much do you know about doctors, nurses and medicine? Put your knowledge to the test.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses, doctors and other health care professionals have been working long and hard to treat patients. (Black Press file photo)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors, nurses and other health care providers have been working hard to treat patients and keep us safe.

In honour of these dedicated professionals, here’s a short quiz about doctors, nurses and medicine.

This quiz is based on the history and practice of medicine, not fictionalized accounts. The hours spent watching Grey’s Anatomy or General Hospital or reruns of M*A*S*H* won’t help you ace this quiz.

Take a few minutes to test your knowledge of the medical profession.

Then, take some time to thank a health care provider.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHealth