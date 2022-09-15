China and Russia Look to Form a New International Order to Rival the West

A top Chinese official stated that Beijing plans to continue its partnership with Russia in the hopes of forming a new international order to compete with the West. The Chinese side is willing to work with the Russian side to continuously implement high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries, safeguard common interests and promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction, Yang Jiechi, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committe.

The statement by China comes amid Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine. The West has responded to the invasion of Ukraine with sanctions on Russia and attempts to cut off Moscow’s international influence. The increased pressure has seemingly brought Russia and China closer together. Later this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The trip will be the first time Xi has left China since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. While China has fallen short of directly supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, it has extended trade with Moscow, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) at a discount.

While China has fallen short of directly supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, it has extended trade with Moscow, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) at a discount. Russia and China are building a massive $55 billion pipeline called the ‘Power of Siberia,’ delivering gas from Siberia to Shanghai, Rebekah Koffler, Former DIA intelligence officer. This is a major development of strategic importance as Putin is pivoting to Asia in a big way, Rebekah Koffler, Former DIA intelligence officer. This is a major development of strategic importance as Putin is pivoting to Asia in a big way, Rebekah Koffler, Former DIA intelligence officer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChinaPutinRussia

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
HelloFresh Beef Linked to E. coli Outbreak

Just Posted

The Strathcona Gardens will have minimized operations on Sept. 19. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District offices to close Monday for National Day of Mourning

Ron Kerr is running for re-election for city councllor. Photo contributed
CITY COUNCIL: Ron Kerr is running for re-election

Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex. Campbell River Mirror photo
Strathcona Gardens pool evacuated after pepper spray release

Castlecrag is one of the 20 Explorer Trips in the Comox and District Mountaineering Club Hiking Challenge. Photo supplied
Comox and District Mountaineering Club prepares for 2028 centennial with Hiking Challenge