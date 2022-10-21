Kylie Jenner says she cried for 3 weeks after giving birth to her son

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott in February. In a recent episode of ‘The Kardashians,’ Jenner said that “the baby blues” were “really hard” on her.

“I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google [that] they call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues,” Kylie Jenner, on ‘The Kardashians’.

She continued, “I cried for, like, three weeks … every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad. But I feel better mentally. I’m not crying everyday so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally. “

Jenner went on to reveal that she hadn’t had a night out in almost a year. “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that,” Kylie Jenner, via Instagram.

Jenner has yet to reveal the face of her son on social media. Her and Scott have also not yet shared their son’s name after deciding against Wolf shortly after his birth.

For more videos like this, CLICK HERE

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: Taylor Swift gets dark, electric on ‘Midnights’

Just Posted

Salmon in the Quinsam River below the Quinsam River Hatchery will be the beneficiary of BC Hydro’s efforts to increase water flows in the river system. Photo by Alistiar Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Pumps mobilized to save Quinsam River salmon habitat

A 30 foot humpback whale statue was installed at Ken Forde Park this week. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Whale statue installed at Ken Forde Park in Campbell River

A spooky booky night is being planned for Oct. 28 at Coho Books in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Coho Books holding night celebrating mystery and the the supernatural world

Crystal Smith (far left) and husband Raymond Shaw were unable to register their newborn son's name because it uses Kwak'wala characters. Photo contributed
Campbell River couple take fight with Vital Statistics over traditional name to court