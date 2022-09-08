(Black Press Media Creative)

Kim Kardashian Launches Private Equity Firm

Kardashian took to Twitter on Sept. 7 to share that she’s venturing into the finance world. SKKY Partners seeks to make investments in “high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies.” The firm intends to focus on media, luxury, hospitality and consumer products. Digital and e-commerce investments are also a possibility. Kardashian’s partner, Jay Sammons, was head of Carlyle Group’s consumer, media and retail division for 16 years. There, he made gainful investments in major brands such as Beats by Dre.

“Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation consumer and media private equity,” firm, Kim Kardashian, via statement. ‘The Wall Street Journal’ reports that SKKY has yet to raise capital to make investments.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

