Happy Birthday, Prince Harry!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, turns 38 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the royal family member.

1. He received his own Coat of Arms when he turned 18.

2. Prince Harry is the first of the royal family to have been in active combat since his uncle, Prince Andrew.

3. He met his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, on a blind date.

4. The couple stepped back from their royal duties.

5. Prince Harry was inspired to create The Invictus Games after watching the U.S. Warrior Games.

Happy Birthday, Prince Harry!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pope Francis Says Religion Can’t Justify the ‘Evil’ of War

Just Posted

The Strathcona Gardens will have minimized operations on Sept. 19. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District offices to close Monday for National Day of Mourning

Ron Kerr is running for re-election for city councllor. Photo contributed
CITY COUNCIL: Ron Kerr is running for re-election

Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex. Campbell River Mirror photo
Strathcona Gardens pool evacuated after pepper spray release

Castlecrag is one of the 20 Explorer Trips in the Comox and District Mountaineering Club Hiking Challenge. Photo supplied
Comox and District Mountaineering Club prepares for 2028 centennial with Hiking Challenge