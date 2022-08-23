(Black Press Media Creative)

Finnish PM Sanna Marin too wild?

The voluntary test came after a video surfaced showing the prime minister dancing at a party with friends. Critics accused Marin of being on drugs.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
YouTube TV To Soon Let You Watch 4 Channels at Once

Just Posted

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo supplied)
Provincial funds will help support unhoused people in Campbell River and the North Island

The fire in question, located just east of Tahsis on this map, has grown to 25 hectares since Aug. 22. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Dashboard
Out-of-control fire near Woss grows to 25 hectares

Ready for a great day of golf is ex-NHLer Clayton Stoner (centre) and Campbell River Special Olympic athletes who served as caddies during the 33rd annual Howie Meeker Golf Classic at Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 20. Stoner has taken over as host of the popular fundraiser since Meeker’s passing Nov. 8, 2020. Photo by Alistair Taylor
Howie Meeker Golf Classic continues supporting Campbell River Special Olympics

A persistent rumour that homeless people are being bused to Campbell River has its own version in many other B.C. communities. Black Press photo
Ticket to ride: ‘No evidence’ homeless people are being bused to Campbell River

Pop-up banner image