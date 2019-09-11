VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Passengers on board Swoop Airlines flight 312 watched this frightening scene after the plane hit a flock of birds on Tuesday morning.

The plane struck the birds shortly after taking off from Abbotsford International Airport and was forced to turn back to make an emergency landing.

Witnesses claimed the aircraft made a booming sound after hitting the birds, and some said they saw flames.

The pilots landed the aircraft without further incident.

RELATED: Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

Previous story
Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

Just Posted

Trailer released for Jason Momoa TV series filmed near Campbell River

‘See’ will debut on Apple’s new streaming service on Nov.1

VIDEO: Plein air painters take in Sybil Andrews’ Cottage

‘You get out in the fresh air and enjoy our beautiful places,’ says organizer

Campbell River’s first Art and Earth Festival preparations well under way

Three-day event culminates in annual Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House on World Rivers Day on Sept. 22

VIDEO: Circus sets up in Campbell River

The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio continues their Canadian Tour to spread some “Big Top Magic”

Campbell River one of 25 communities to host 2019-2020 Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour

Pre-game show featuring Ron MacLean and Tara Sloan will be filmed live in Campbell River

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Nanaimo girl made it her mission to find the cat on the ‘missing’ poster

10-year-old Bella Salvino, on her bike, locates lost cat

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

Most Read