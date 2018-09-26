VIDEO: ‘The Stack’ to become tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design

A timeline on the construction of a uniquely-shaped commercial building called “The Stack” in downtown Vancouver has been announced.

Located at 1133 Melville Street in the tony Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the 540,000-square-foot office and 36-storey development marks the largest office development underway in the city.

Once complete, it will be the tallest office space in Vancouver, standing at 530 feet high.

The building, which already has pre-lease agreements, was approved by city council in April of last year. It is set to be complete in 2022, with construction beginning in 2019.

Designed in collaboration with James Cheng Architects and Adamson Associates Architects, The Stack will feature a climbing, twisting box design, according to co-owner Oxford Properties Group.

The office space will include six outdoor decks, a pocket park, a rooftop patio and the ability to open windows in the lowest box.

To minimize parking space, The Stack will have 250 bike stalls, along with changing rooms and showers, and a drop-off zone for potential ride-sharing services.

The building is owned 50-50 by Oxford Properties Group and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Hairy mission: Canadian military eases restrictions on beards in uniform

The move is effective immediately and hopes to modernize the military for the 21st century

