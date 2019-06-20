VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

A white orca first spotted recently by Campbell River whale watchers was also caught on drone footage, offering a clear glimpse of the rare mammal alongside its pod.

The Department of Fisheries and Ocean captured the juvenile Biggs killer whale on camera while it was swimming near Campbell River on Saturday.

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon,’ but to scientists is known as T46-B1B. Researchers have yet to confirm its gender, but believe it’s roughly a year old.

Some experts believe that the orca has Chediak-Higashi syndrome, which is a genetic condition that can cause albinism in mammals, while others suspect the grey-like film that’s caused its colour to lighten is something different. Neither have been confirmed.

The Biggs killer whale family travels between southern California and Alaska, hunting for seals and sea lions along the way.

In late May, the same orca was spotted with its transient pod near Nanaimo.

READ MORE: Rare white orca seen in the strait near Nanaimo

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McDonald’s to test its first ‘recycling-friendly’ restaurant in B.C.

Just Posted

Chinook fishery not ‘closed’ in area is message from guides

Conservative MP Calkins comes to Campbell River hear fishing stakeholders’ concerns

UPDATE: Fire crews suppress smouldering fire on Highway 19 north of Campbell River

Wildfire reached .25 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service

Strathcona Regional District won’t cover director’s court costs

Case was concluded June 10, with lawyer saying clients were put up to launching petition

Water-resilient gardening in times of drought

Strathcona Regional District hold workshop on how best to use water in gardens

Intertidal walk looks at life on the reef in Campbell River

Biologist Sandra Milligan has been leading walks for 13 years

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

RCMP deploys special unit in Comox Valley to combat organized crime

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit spends four days targeting organized crime in Courtenay

B.C. imposes interim moratorium on resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

Air Canada expects Boeing 737 Max to resume flying by September or October

Air Canada isn’t worried about safety of the planes, says vice-president

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at B.C. school

Students in Maple Ridge reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

PHOTOS: MP Mark Warawa loses brief battle with cancer

The Conservative Member of Parliament and long-time community advocate died in hospice this morning

B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Most Read