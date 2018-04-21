VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

Mmm salt…

A moose in B.C.’s northern capital couldn’t get enough of the salt left on the side of a man’s pickup truck – thankfully caught on camera for the rest of use to watch with glee.

The pickup truck belongs to Tab Baker, who uploaded the video to Facebook with the caption “there’s a moose in my garage.”

The video went viral, being viewed more than 110,000 times so far.

After a minute-or-so, Baker can be heard telling the moose it’s time to go.

“OK moose, time to go, get out of here, carry on!,” he says.

Last year, after a Calgary couple’s video of a moose licking their car windows went viral, the Alberta government issued a warning to provincial park visitors that moose can become aggressive.

In Canada, an average female moose weighs 750 to 926 pounds and a male moose averages between 992 and 1,102 pounds.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Goat cuddlers wanted for Greater Victoria farm

Just Posted

Lack of security: why Vancouver Island food production is on the decline

Big Read: agriculture a big, expensive commitment as advocates push to make us more food secure

More study requested into impact of Linda’s Place on Dogwood traffic

Cornfield, Samson: Using an alley as the only entrance/exit to an apartment complex is a bad idea

Round and round we go in the discussion surrounding Campbell River’s first roundabout

Majority of council says it’s heard enough about options and it’s time to move forward

City of Campbell River to study future impacts of sea level rise

$325,000 of the total project cost of $505,000 will come from grants, $180,000 from city itself

Campbell River man drives his 1927 Studebaker to his 90th birthday

Dave Proctor picked up his 1927 Studebaker in 1957 when he spotted… Continue reading

VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs to sleep

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

UPDATED: 1 person dead after highway crash in Nanoose Bay

Accident happened just before 4 p.m. near Hillview Road

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

B.C.’s 2-year lobbying ban starts May 1

Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if public interest

Most Read

  • Goat cuddlers wanted for Greater Victoria farm

    The wee goats need to get used to humans before ‘goat yoga’ launches

  • VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

    Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean