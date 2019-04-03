Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola are out of their 18th hibernation on Grouse Mountain.

The resort posted a video on Facebook of the males emerging from their deep sleep on Tuesday, saying staff will now prepare their 5.5-acre summer habitat.

“Adult male grizzlies hibernate for as little as several weeks, while females that emerge from dens with cubs can hibernate for as long as seven months,” according to the Grouse Mountain website.

Grinder and Coola were found abandoned in 2001 in different regions of B.C., according to the website.

Grinder had been wandering on a logging road in Invermere, near the Alberta border, dehydrated, thin and weak – weighing only 4.5 kg.

Coola was spotted on a highway near Bella Coola on the central coast. His mother had been killed by a truck and he was the only one of three cubs to survive.

Grizzly bears live to be around 20 to 25 years of age and are capable of running up to 64 km/hour.

READ MORE: B.C. conservation officers talk bear awareness


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Previous story
Want a chicken? B.C. farm offers egg-citing opportunity

Just Posted

UPDATE: No one injured in blaze that fully engulfed a Campbell River home

Full callout for fire department that tackled intense blaze

City of Campbell River issues fire reminder

Dry conditions and rules to know for open burning and recreational fires

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony in Campbell River amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

Area D Director Leigh says water rate case is appealable

Strathcona Regional District continues to hike rates toward cost recovery for service

Strathcona Regional District awards contract for dike work in Oyster River

Area between Campbell River and Comox Valley targeted for work includes more than 300 residents

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

Steroids, heroin, drone and cellphones seized from outside B.C. prison

The maximum security prison is investigating the incident, Corrections Canada says

One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

Former Penticton Indian Band Chief among supporters voicing their disappointment

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

Most Read