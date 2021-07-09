A brood of ducklings trapped in a storm drain were reunited with their mother thanks to a City of Delta engineering operations team. (City of Delta/Facebook video screen shot)

A brood of ducklings trapped in a storm drain were reunited with their mother thanks to a City of Delta engineering operations team. (City of Delta/Facebook video screen shot)

VIDEO: Ducklings reunited with mother thanks to Delta crew

“Reunited and it feels so good…,” sang one of the rescuers

A brood of ducklings is back with its mother thanks to a City of Delta engineering operations team.

A video posted to the city’s social media channels Friday morning (July 9) shows the six ducklings being rescued from a storm drain in South Delta and returned to an adjacent waterway where, moments later, the birds were found by their mother.

SEE ALSO: PHOTOS: Barn-owl rescue in South Surrey ends with hospital visit for OWL volunteer


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Previous story
‘We’re ready to go’: Calgary Stampede to kick off with enhanced safety measures

Just Posted

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

Open Ocean Robotics, a Victoria-based company building solar-powered autonomous boats (pictured) for remote marine data collection, won the Wildcard category of this year’s NexStream Tech Challenge. Photo courtesy Open Ocean Robotics.
This year’s NexStream Tech Competition winners annouced

A memorial tribute to Police Service Dog Gator is growing at a the foot of a flagpole in front of the Campbell River RCMP detachment on July 9, 2021. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Memorial for Campbell River police dog killed in line of duty grows

Songhees Nation Chief Ron Sam read the South Island First Nations’ public letter, calling for solidarity and respect and an end to vandalism in the region. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island Indigenous leaders call for unity, end to violence, vandalism in Victoria area