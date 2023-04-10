A Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft launched from Goose Spit in Comox on Friday. (Video still, courtesy Kris Trudeau)

VIDEO: Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft makes a rare stop on Comox beach

‘I saw it, and went running back to see it before the left, like a four-year-old kid’

Kris Trudeau was in the “right place, right time” Friday afternoon, down at Goose Spit in Comox.

Trudeau was enjoying a Good Friday walk, when she came upon a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft, preparing to launch.

“It was so cool,” said Trudeau. “I’ve seen those things out in the water before, but I’ve never seen one up close like that. I was halfway down the spit and I saw it, and went running back to see it before the left, like a four-year-old kid.”

“The hovercraft was supporting Coast Guard’s Aids to Navigation program, replacing the East Cardinal buoy at Cape Lazo,” said Canadian Coast Guard communications advisor Kiri Westnedge.

Trudeau was among a couple of dozen lucky beach walkers who happened along the unannounced launch.

“Everybody is asking questions – the poor guys are trying to get work done and we’re all (asking questions),” said Trudeau.

On her original Facebook post, Trudeau said the markings left behind were also unique.

“Seeing the marks it left in the sand were neat – if I’d not seen the craft there, (I’d have) assumed an alien ship left the marks… the weird divots and the way the sand was blown.”

