Screen capture from the latest Berwick Qualicum Beach music video, ‘BQB On The Catwalk’, created in celebration of National Seniors Day on Oct. 1. (Submitted)

VIDEO: B.C. seniors strut their stuff in campy music video

National Seniors Day celebrated with takeoff on 1991 hit from Right Said Fred

They did their little turn on the catwalk.

Residents and staff members at the Berwick Qualicum Beach seniors community have produced the latest in their line of music videos, this time in celebration of National Seniors Day on Oct. 1.

The video, dubbed ‘BQB On The Catwalk’, is a takeoff on campy 1991 hit ‘I’m Too Sexy’ by Right Said Fred. In the video, staff and residents span nine decades, from their 20s to early 100s. ‘BQB On The Catwalk’ features 30 staff members and 41 resident participants – more than half of the staff and nearly half of the residents.

They previously did a unique rendition of ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ by legendary rockers KISS.

READ MORE: Qualicum Beach seniors rock out to KISS classic

READ MORE: Berwick Qualicum Beach residents back with another music video

“We are so pleased that everyone involved was able to eventually step out of their comfort zone to participate in this communal project,” said Laurel Wright, active living manager at BQB. Our greatest joy is how much fun we all had making this video together, and watching it together (over three sessions in our theatre to accommodate for social distancing).”

NEWS Staff

